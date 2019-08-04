Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)

As Biotechnology companies, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 40.23% respectively. Insiders owned 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while Intec Pharma Ltd. has -93.66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.