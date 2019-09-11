Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 71.41 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 167.16% and an $27.33 average price target. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $31.8 average price target and a 569.47% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.