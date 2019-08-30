Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 111.70% at a $27.33 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Forward Pharma A/S

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S.