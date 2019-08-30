Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 has Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Liquidity
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 111.70% at a $27.33 average price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Forward Pharma A/S
Summary
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S.
