Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 46 10.23 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival FibroGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 172.75% for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $27.33. On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 56.66% and its consensus target price is $65. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than FibroGen Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.8%. Insiders held roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.6% of FibroGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats FibroGen Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.