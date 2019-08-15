Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 93.83% for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $27.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.4%. Insiders owned roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 64.37% are Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.