Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 and its Quick Ratio is 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 88.09% and an $27.33 average price target. Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $31.33, while its potential downside is -17.12%. The information presented earlier suggests that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Eidos Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.