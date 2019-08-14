Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 80.59 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 91.12% at a $27.33 average target price. Competitively Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $23.6, with potential upside of 68.57%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90% respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11%. Comparatively, 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.