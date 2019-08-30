Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Since Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 115.37% for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $27.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.