Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

This is a contrast between Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 110.07%. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus target price and a -2.38% potential downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 46.3%. Insiders owned roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.