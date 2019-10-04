Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

As Biotechnology companies, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 4.41M 0.00 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,130,434.78% 0% 0% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 108,163,906.47% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 154.00% for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $27.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.