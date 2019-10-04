Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

As Biotechnology companies, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.00
|4.41M
|0.00
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|2.41M
|-1.08
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|39,130,434.78%
|0%
|0%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|108,163,906.47%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 154.00% for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $27.33.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Insiders held roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.
