Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.12 N/A 12.15 5.16

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 195.46%. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $77 average target price and a 50.77% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.3%. Insiders owned roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.