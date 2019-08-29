Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $27.33, and a 112.19% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.