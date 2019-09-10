Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

This is a contrast between Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 24.71 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$27.33 is Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 164.31%. On the other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 10.04% and its consensus target price is $42.75. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.9%. About 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.