Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) Reaches $10.97 Low on Sep, 3; Woodmont Investment Counsel Increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 7611.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc acquired 190,296 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 192,796 shares with $5.08 million value, up from 2,500 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $19.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 862,231 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview

The stock of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) reached all time low today, Sep, 3 and still has $10.31 target or 6.00% below today’s $10.97 share price. This indicates more downside for the $269.20M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.31 PT is reached, the company will be worth $16.15 million less. The stock decreased 13.55% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 21,535 shares traded. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity. Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 347,612 are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.22% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 848,346 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 78,664 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Blackrock holds 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 52.95M shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Conning Inc holds 16,983 shares. Hl Svcs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 10,230 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Blackhill accumulated 26,240 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 143,346 shares. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). The California-based Lederer Associates Inv Counsel Ca has invested 0.26% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Syntal Ptnrs Lc, Texas-based fund reported 16,243 shares. Moreover, King Luther Corp has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) stake by 5,575 shares to 23,205 valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 14,264 shares and now owns 92,301 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has $3300 highest and $2100 lowest target. $27.33’s average target is 149.13% above currents $10.97 stock price. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since August 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to report earnings on November, 27. After $-2.29 actual EPS reported by Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.36% EPS growth.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company has market cap of $269.20 million. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing Volixibat, an investigational oral inhibitor of ASBT, a protein that is primarily responsible for recycling bile acids from the intestine to the liver.