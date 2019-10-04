Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Comparison side by side

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 4.41M 0.00 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 12 -0.28 36.01M -3.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,130,434.78% 0% 0% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 297,112,211.22% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 154.00% and an $27.33 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.