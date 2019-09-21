Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Contrasting side by side

Since Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 100.76 N/A -3.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 195.46% at a $27.33 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $185, which is potential 96.00% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.