Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 17.62 N/A -5.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 105.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.