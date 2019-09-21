Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|505.23
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Demonstrates Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-41.6%
|-18.2%
Liquidity
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Kadmon Holdings Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 195.46%. Kadmon Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 184.70% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 75.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|-0.76%
|15.42%
|12.93%
|15.42%
|-21.79%
|25.96%
For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Summary
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
