Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 505.23 N/A -0.31 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Kadmon Holdings Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 195.46%. Kadmon Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 184.70% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 75.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.