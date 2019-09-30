Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Comparing side by side

Both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 4.41M 0.00 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 9.24M -8.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 38,115,816.77% 0% 0% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1,538,461,538.46% -184.1% -105.5%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, with potential upside of 182.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.