Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Comparing side by side

Both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12
|0.00
|4.41M
|0.00
|0.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|9.24M
|-8.46
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|38,115,816.77%
|0%
|0%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1,538,461,538.46%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
Liquidity
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Analyst Ratings
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, with potential upside of 182.04%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
