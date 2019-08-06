Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 22.81 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.