Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$27.33 is Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 102.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.