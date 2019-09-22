Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Comparison side by side

Both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 195.46% upside potential and an average target price of $27.33. Meanwhile, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 176.82%. The results provided earlier shows that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.