Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Comparison side by side

Both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 195.46% upside potential and an average target price of $27.33. Meanwhile, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 176.82%. The results provided earlier shows that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
About 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
