Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 128.55 N/A -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 115.37%. Fate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.6 average price target and a 26.23% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.