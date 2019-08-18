Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.47 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 109.43% and an $27.33 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 576.69%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -69.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.