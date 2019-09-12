Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1976.79 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, CRISPR Therapeutics AG which has a 15.8 Current Ratio and a 15.8 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 177.18%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG on the other hand boasts of a $62 average target price and a 29.52% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than CRISPR Therapeutics AG

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.