Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|42
|1976.79
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
Liquidity
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, CRISPR Therapeutics AG which has a 15.8 Current Ratio and a 15.8 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 177.18%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG on the other hand boasts of a $62 average target price and a 29.52% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, based on analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than CRISPR Therapeutics AG
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
