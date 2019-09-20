Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 181.46% at a $27.33 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.