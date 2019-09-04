Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Comparison side by side

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ArQule Inc. 7 119.36 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival ArQule Inc. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 173.30% at a $27.33 average target price. Competitively ArQule Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.69, with potential downside of -18.02%. Based on the results given earlier, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 77.4%. Insiders held 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ArQule Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.