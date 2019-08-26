Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Comparison side by side

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 112.81 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 15.5 and 15.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$27.33 is Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 94.66%. Meanwhile, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $62, while its potential upside is 165.30%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Albireo Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.