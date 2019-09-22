Mirati Therapeutics Ord (MRTX) Holder Ecor1 Capital Decreased Holding as Stock Rose; Landscape Capital Management Cut Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Stake by $1.20 Million

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 54.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 29,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 24,902 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 54,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 931,274 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Ord (MRTX) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 402,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 597,711 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.56 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.44. About 466,757 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 11,937 shares to 30,370 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 25,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold PLAY shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kirr Marbach Ltd Liability In has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. California-based Indaba Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 4.78% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ami Asset Mgmt has invested 0.42% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Century invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). The Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 652,206 were accumulated by Ameriprise. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 25,657 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.02% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 219,900 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). American International Inc holds 0% or 27,314 shares.

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.26 earnings per share, down 48.24% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.85 per share. After $-1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $77.64 million activity. 62,500 shares valued at $6.37M were sold by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC on Tuesday, July 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold MRTX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acuta Prns Ltd Company has invested 2.29% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Citigroup owns 57,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 109,873 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Axa reported 28,370 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. Prudential invested in 0% or 1,970 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 6,870 shares stake. Dowling & Yahnke Lc invested 0.05% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Sei Investments invested in 0% or 12,195 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Ecor1 Capital Ltd Com has invested 6.22% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). 449,000 were reported by Renaissance Technology Lc. Group Inc accumulated 15,887 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,432 shares.