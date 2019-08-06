Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Has Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Holds Holding in Parker Hannifin (PH)

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 454,257 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 400,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 6.03M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, up from 5.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 831,370 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $205,147 activity.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $194.72 million activity.

