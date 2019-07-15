Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Has Lowered Its Position; International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Narwhal Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $472,209

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 121.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 3,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,110 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862,000, up from 2,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $142.75. About 559,560 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 73,504 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,689 were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Llp. Sei Company owns 20,564 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment reported 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). 2.51M were accumulated by Baker Bros Advisors L P. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,550 shares stake. D E Shaw And Com invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 3,558 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 74,377 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 20,400 shares. Partner Inv Mngmt LP reported 0.11% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Franklin Res Inc has 445,151 shares. Rock Springs Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.51% or 180,000 shares. Broadfin Cap Ltd invested in 148,100 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 106 shares.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 215,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S (Put) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.22 earnings per share, down 29.79% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mirati Therapeutics prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Names Dr. Julie Cherrington to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Mirati Therapeutics Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock And Full Exercise Of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional Shares – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Mirati Therapeutics Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $108.83 million activity. Johnson Craig A sold $1.04M worth of stock or 17,000 shares. Braslyn Ltd. sold 275,000 shares worth $18.98 million. $50.14 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares were sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc reported 40,122 shares stake. Sns Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 6,160 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru Com accumulated 93,479 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 7,450 shares. Bokf Na has 0.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated has 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited has 483,593 shares. Company Of Vermont has invested 0.53% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.31% or 183,244 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Meridian Counsel has 0.6% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,266 shares. Cincinnati Insur invested 1.78% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Lc has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 4,961 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested in 6,950 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 205,301 shares.