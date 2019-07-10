Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Share Price Declined While Ghost Tree Capital Has Cut Stake by $18.25 Million; Iridian Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Post Holdings (POST) by $24.81 Million

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (POST) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 227,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.47 million, down from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $107.48. About 71,761 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 132,406 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 21.70% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.06 per share. POST’s profit will be $94.57 million for 20.83 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.78% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. STIRITZ WILLIAM P had bought 134,059 shares worth $12.96M on Wednesday, February 6. The insider BROWN JAY W sold 2,500 shares worth $240,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 1.76M shares to 4.23 million shares, valued at $145.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.94 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S (Put) by 60,000 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 775,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $108.83 million activity. Another trade for 425,000 shares valued at $29.33 million was made by Boxer Capital – LLC on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 1 Braslyn Ltd. sold $18.98M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 275,000 shares. Shares for $1.04M were sold by Johnson Craig A.

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.22 EPS, down 29.79% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-1.17 actual EPS reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.27% negative EPS growth.