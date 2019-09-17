Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Position Raised by Longwood Capital Partners Llc; As Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.83 Million

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 354,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.08M, down from 7.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 3.70M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 52.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $88.13. About 150,378 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $86.79 million for 18.65 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold MRTX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 298,884 shares. Century Cos stated it has 23,373 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ghost Tree Limited Co reported 335,000 shares stake. Moreover, Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.9% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Mackay Shields Ltd Co reported 18,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 38,469 shares. 3,150 are held by Creative Planning. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 2,560 shares. 42,700 are owned by Swiss Bank & Trust. Voloridge Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 29,071 shares. Columbus Circle Investors invested in 6,788 shares or 0.02% of the stock. J Goldman Lp has 22,655 shares. 200 were reported by Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability. Rock Springs Cap Mngmt LP invested in 0.75% or 202,500 shares. Perceptive Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6.85% or 2.90M shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $77.64 million activity. 248,781 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares with value of $18.64 million were sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC.

