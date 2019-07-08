Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holder Ghost Tree Capital Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Declined; As Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Valuation Rose, Argyll Research Increased by $1.34 Million Its Stake

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92 million, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 41,408 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $106.83. About 220,822 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mirati readies $75M stock offering; shares down 5% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Is Plunging Today – Nasdaq” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XBI, MRTX, SAGE, PTLA: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.22 earnings per share, down 29.79% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 71,765 shares. Secor Advisors LP holds 5,812 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Farallon Ltd has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Perceptive Advsrs Ltd holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 1.16 million shares. 3.86 million are held by Avoro Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc. Rhenman And Partners Asset Ab holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 127,093 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 345,349 shares. Artal has invested 0.52% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 13,357 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 32,807 shares. Baker Bros Advsrs LP holds 1.18% or 2.51M shares. 120,166 are held by Partner Fund Limited Partnership. Citigroup reported 8,327 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 45,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $108.83 million activity. On Wednesday, February 20 the insider venBio Select Advisor LLC sold $50.14 million. $18.98M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was sold by Braslyn Ltd.. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $1.04 million was sold by Johnson Craig A. $2.38M worth of stock was sold by Davis Aaron I. on Monday, January 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyll Rech Limited Liability Company has invested 14.88% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Texas Yale Cap, Florida-based fund reported 266,520 shares. 16,900 were accumulated by Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability Com. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,937 shares. Kistler reported 500 shares. Timber Hill Ltd reported 5,400 shares. Cincinnati Insurance accumulated 29,359 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 91,750 shares. Conning owns 51,987 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 115,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Susquehanna Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 14,921 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% or 20,708 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP).