Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 74 810.24 N/A -3.83 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.86 beta means Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 86.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 1.02 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 while its Current Ratio is 12.2. Meanwhile, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 32.4 while its Quick Ratio is 32.4. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -23.06% at a $81.33 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.6%. 0.4% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Mirati Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.