Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 82 685.67 N/A -3.83 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.97 beta. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.2. The Current Ratio of rival Sesen Bio Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $81.33, while its potential downside is -11.72%. Competitively the average target price of Sesen Bio Inc. is $1, which is potential -10.71% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sesen Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 31.6% respectively. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.