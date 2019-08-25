Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 620.33 N/A -3.83 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.55 N/A -3.76 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Its competitor Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -2.42% at a $81.33 consensus price target. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.25 consensus price target and a 462.17% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 79%. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mirati Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.