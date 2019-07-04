Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 70 840.05 N/A -3.83 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1%

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 12.2. Competitively, Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a -27.31% downside potential and an average price target of $79.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.