Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 70 840.05 N/A -3.83 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 12.99 N/A -2.49 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. On the competitive side is, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -27.31% for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $79.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares and 74.4% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.4% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.