Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 81 670.71 N/A -3.83 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Its competitor Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -9.75% at a $81.33 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares and 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.2% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13.26% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.