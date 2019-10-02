Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 87 0.00 23.88M -3.83 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3 0.00 82.41M -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 27,451,431.20% -52.1% -47.4% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3,247,044,917.26% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2. Competitively, Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 19.37% upside potential and an average price target of $84.75. Meanwhile, Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 211.28%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kadmon Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 75.9% respectively. About 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.