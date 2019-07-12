Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 74 810.24 N/A -3.83 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67 12.27 N/A 2.58 25.76

In table 1 we can see Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Volatility and Risk

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.86 beta indicates that its volatility is 86.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 12.2. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 and has 9.4 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $79.67, while its potential downside is -24.63%. Competitively the average target price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $68.33, which is potential 4.29% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Mirati Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 85.4% respectively. About 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.