Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 697.24 N/A -3.83 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.97 beta means Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 97.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.2. The Current Ratio of rival Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $84.8, and a -9.25% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.41% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.