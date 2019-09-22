Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)

As Biotechnology companies, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 695.42 N/A -3.83 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is $84.8, with potential downside of -9.25%. Meanwhile, ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 146.21%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. seems more appealing than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.