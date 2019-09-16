Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 636.70 N/A -3.83 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 5 17.90 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Volatility & Risk

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is $84.8, with potential downside of -0.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 83.3%. About 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance while Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -69.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.