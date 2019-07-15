Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

As Biotechnology businesses, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 75 810.24 N/A -3.83 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.86 beta. In other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

$81.33 is Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -23.06%. Competitively the consensus target price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $19.78, which is potential 205.25% upside. Based on the results given earlier, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.7% respectively. 0.4% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.