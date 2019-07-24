Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 77 764.48 N/A -3.83 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.86 beta indicates that Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 86.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.2 and 12.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Chiasma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $81.33, while its potential downside is -18.46%. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s consensus target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 107.69%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Chiasma Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.4%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.