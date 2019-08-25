Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 620.33 N/A -3.83 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 7.28 N/A -1.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.97 and it happens to be 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 while its Current Ratio is 12.2. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $81.33, while its potential downside is -2.42%. Cerecor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus price target and a 227.10% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerecor Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.