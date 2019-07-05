Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 70 801.38 N/A -3.83 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 31.26 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.86 beta indicates that Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 86.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. BioTime Inc. on the other hand, has 2.89 beta which makes it 189.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. On the competitive side is, BioTime Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioTime Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$79.67 is Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -26.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 40.6%. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69% BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioTime Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors BioTime Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.