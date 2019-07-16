Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 75 809.01 N/A -3.83 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.86 shows that Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Its competitor Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $81.33, and a -22.95% downside potential. Competitively Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 144.57%. The data provided earlier shows that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. appears more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 17.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 58.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.